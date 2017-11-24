COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado pastor arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to arrest documents, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child which 22-year-old Romello Leach admitted was his.

Authorities say Leach is associated with several churches that met at a Colorado Springs hotel.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him in May after getting a tip from the pregnancy center where the girl and her mother sought help.

In a recorded call with an unidentified person, authorities say Leach admitted his actions were wrong but said that he was “full of lust” at the time.

Leach was arrested Wednesday and is being held in jail. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.