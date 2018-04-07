LIMON, Colo. (AP) — Corrections officials say an inmate at an eastern Colorado prison assaulted and injured a guard.
The Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement on Friday that inmate Ryan Spear “seriously assaulted” a correctional officer at the Limon Correctional Facility.
The department says other prison staffers were able to restrain Spear. The statement says the officer was treated at a hospital but the injuries were not life-threatening.
The guard was not identified.
Spear, who is 29 and has been in prison since 2010, was transferred to another facility.