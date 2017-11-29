COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county commissioner has publicly accused Gov. John Hickenlooper of ignoring the negative effects of legalized marijuana amid upcoming efforts against illegal grows and a rise in marijuana-related car crashes.

The Gazette reports El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. argues that legalized marijuana has contributed to an increase in homelessness and the number of underage residents using the drug.

Hickenlooper called Longinos Gonzalez’s accusation “absolute nonsense” during a Tuesday conference.

He told Gonzalez that he believes some trends could be associated with legalized marijuana, but some aren’t.

Legalized marijuana supporters say the rise in marijuana-related car crashes is the result of law enforcement agencies starting to test drivers at fault in collisions for pot.

