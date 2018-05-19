PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on them in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle Saturday morning when they discovered that a person in the vehicle had felony warrants.

Officials say the man pulled out a gun as deputies were trying to arrest him.

One or more deputies opened fire and shot the man. Neither the man nor the deputies involved have been identified.

It’s unclear whether the man fired his weapon. Neither the deputies nor a second person in the man’s vehicle were injured.

Sheriff’s office officials say the deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they found out that an occupant of the vehicle had existing felony warrants.