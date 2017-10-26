COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials have ruled that the Colorado Springs police officer who fatally shot a shoplifting suspect in August was justified in his use of force.

The Gazette reports that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cleared Officer Anthony Voltz of any wrongdoing on Thursday.

Voltz shot 45-year-old Steven James Young after officials say he ran at officers while carrying a pellet gun that appeared to be a firearm and ignored officers’ commands to get on the ground.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office states the pellet gun that Young pointed was “almost an exact replica of a firearm.”

Young was wanted on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and multiple counts of vehicular eluding. He also was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com