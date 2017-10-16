DENVER (AP) — A Federal Heights police sergeant has been cleared of any wrongdoing for fatally shooting an armed man who had a record of assaulting police.

The Denver Post reports that the officer was cleared on Monday by the Adams County District Attorney’s office. Thirty-year-old Juan Carlos Manriquez was shot and killed July 4 after police say he reached for a gun and drove away from officers attempting to arrest him.

The officers had arrest warrants for allegations that he threatened his niece.

The incident was the second time the officer was investigated for using his weapon in a fatal altercation with a suspect.

The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in the first incident as well, which happened in March.

