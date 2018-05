DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s highest elevation roads are open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Mount Evans Highway opened Friday, a day after Independence Pass to Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season after being cleared of snow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the roads over Kebler (KEHB’-lur) and Guanella passes are also open for the season. Construction will keep Cottonwood Pass closed for another summer.