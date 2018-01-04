BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman who left her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm, leaving him with hypothermia and frostbitten feet, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Nicole Carmon was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury and attempted first-degree assault.

Investigators say the 28-year-old mother told them she drank six shots of vodka the evening before she abandoned her son in the parking lot of a strip mall north of Denver in December 2016. The child was left in the car for more than 14 hours, and the temperature outside dipped to minus 8 degrees (-22 Celsius).

Adams County District Court Judge Thomas Ensor said Thursday that “what she did was something I wouldn’t do with my dog.”