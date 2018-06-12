GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Park officials say rocks at Colorado National Monument were defaced with spray-painted messages of love.
The Daily Sentinel reports the graffiti was discovered late last month at the White Rocks area, a popular hangout in a rock outcropping within park boundaries.
The messages painted in black on three rock panels include “I promise to love you Forever + Always,” ”You’re perfect to me” and “PROM…ISE?”
Officials say a reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest is being considered. Vandalism of public lands and natural resources is a federal crime that can lead to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Park ranger Frank Hayde says authorities may be more lenient if the person who did it comes forward.
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com