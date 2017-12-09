PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Chicago-based steel company is seeking assurances of low electricity prices before it commits to a $500 million upgrade at a Colorado mill that would add 200 jobs.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that state and utility officials say without the guarantee, EVRAZ North America could pick another state for the project and eventually close its mill in Pueblo.

The Pueblo mill is the largest Colorado customer for utility Xcel Energy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission has pledged up to $17.3 million toward the mill expansion.

The EVRAZ mill was located near Xcel’s Comanche Power Station in part to keep company’s electricity costs competitive.

Xcel is planning to demolish two of the three generating units at the power station and replace them with power from natural gas, wind and solar.

