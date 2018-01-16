DENVER (AP) — A woman has been taken into custody after her father’s body was found encased in concrete in the crawl space under his home.
KUSA-TV reports that 69-year-old William Mussack’s body was found on Jan. 10, one month after friends and family stopped hearing from him.
Court records say Mussack sent a text to his son on Dec. 7 saying he might have been drugged by his daughter, 45-year-old Dayna Jennings.
Authorities had become suspicious of Jennings as the investigation progressed and obtained a search warrant for the home she and Mussack shared.
Most Read Stories
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
Investigators say that as they were breaking up concrete in the crawl space, Jennings requested a lawyer and stopped talking.
She’s been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human’s body.
Booking documents don’t list an attorney for her.
___
Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com