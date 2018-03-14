GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Grand Junction man who told police he thought a handgun was unloaded when he pointed it at his best friend and shot and killed him last year has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years on probation.

The Daily Sentinel reports that 24-year-old Robert Pickford was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the Sept. 21 death of 26-year-old Micah Dancy.

The police report says officers found Pickford attempting CPR on Dancy when they responded to the call. Officers spotted empty alcohol containers and marijuana paraphernalia at the scene.

Dancy was shot in the chest and died before officers arrived.

Pickford called 911 himself and told dispatchers he had “shot his best friend.”

