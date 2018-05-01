AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man prosecutors say shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day 2015 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Aurora Sentinel reports that 35-year-old Phi Hoang Pham pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder for the slaying of Cyril Kim.

Arapahoe County prosecutors say Kim was at his former girlfriend’s house on the day of the shooting to visit their son.

Prosecutors said investigators believe Pham and Kim had been drinking and arm wrestling when Pham shot him and stashed the gun in a bag of dog food.

Pham and his girlfriend initially told police that an intruder shot Kim. But police didn’t believe the claim and arrested Pham shortly after shooting.

