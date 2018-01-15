KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Colorado man has completed a 5-kilometer race with the nurse who helped save his life last year in the same Florida Keys competition.

Bill Amirault ran with Florida nurse anesthetist Robbie Ladd in the 5K division of the Key West Half Marathon Sunday.

The 45-year-old Colorado Springs man made a Facebook video last year to find the man and two women who had helped him when he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the race last year.

The group was reunited in an episode of Harry Connick Jr.’s syndicated talk show last April.