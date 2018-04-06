GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Colorado man has died after being struck by a falling metal beam at a school construction site in Weld County.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the Weld County Coroner’s office identified the worker as Hayden Dean Wood of Fort Collins.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue spokesman Todd Vess says emergency responders were called about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to the construction site. Vess says a steel beam fell about 18 feet (5.5 meters) before striking Wood.

Wood was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

Local authorities and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

