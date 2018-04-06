GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Colorado man has died after being struck by a falling metal beam at a school construction site in Weld County.
The Greeley Tribune reports that the Weld County Coroner’s office identified the worker as Hayden Dean Wood of Fort Collins.
Windsor Severance Fire Rescue spokesman Todd Vess says emergency responders were called about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to the construction site. Vess says a steel beam fell about 18 feet (5.5 meters) before striking Wood.
Wood was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where he died Wednesday afternoon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
- How Fox News host Bill O’Reilly silenced his accusers
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
Local authorities and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com