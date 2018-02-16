CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man convicted of killing two people in a suburban Denver apartment has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kenneth Kaminga was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree murder in the May 2016 deaths of 35-year-old Aaron Williams and 36-year-old Javier Gaytan. He was immediately sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Prosecutors say Kaminga shot Gaytan and Williams at an Aurora apartment when he became fearful the two were going to steal a gun he had recently purchased. Kaminga left the scene and called a dispatcher to say he had shot two men in the head.

Prosecutor Brian Sugioka called the deaths “utterly senseless.”