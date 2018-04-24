Share story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former Fort Carson soldier who shot and killed a man and paralyzed another has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 24-year-old William Prine was sentenced Tuesday for the Feb. 6, 2017, death of 28-year-old Manuel Vigil. Prine struck a deal and pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened when Vigil showed up at Prine’s home following a feud over drugs. Prine and his roommate said Vigil intentionally shorted them marijuana, leaving them at the mercy of out-of-state buyers who had fronted them $4,000 in cash.

Prine opened fire and struck Vigil and another man who came with him.

In explaining the light sentence, Judge Deborah Grohs said she had no doubt that Vigil was intent on revenge and posed a danger to Prine.

