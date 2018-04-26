BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have found a Colorado man guilty of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend.

Adam Densmore was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Jurors deliberated for about 11 hours.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Densmore, who is 33, is set to be sentenced on May 25. The murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole in Colorado.

Ashley Mead, who was Densmore’s girlfriend, was reported missing in February.

Investigators believe Densmore killed Mead in Boulder, then drove her body to Louisiana where he dismembered it. Some of Mead’s remains were found in a dumpster in Oklahoma but the rest of her remains are missing.

Densmore was found in Oklahoma with Mead’s one-year-old daughter.