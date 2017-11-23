SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Northwest Iowa authorities say they arrested a Colorado man with 77 pounds (35 kilograms) of marijuana in his vehicle.

Court records say 34-year-old Darrel Wait, of Thornton, Colorado, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug and with other crimes. Wait’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on Wait’s vehicle Sunday. A police drug dog taken to the scene alerted officers to the likelihood that drugs were in the vehicle. Police say a subsequent search uncovered the pot.