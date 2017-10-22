LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and say he shot another man in the head with a flare gun.

The Loveland Reporter Herald reports that the Loveland Police Department arrested 29-year-old Ryan Johnson Thursday. Johnson also faces charges of first-degree assault, drug possession and reckless endangerment charges.

Police say video taken at a gas station on Oct. 9 showed one man pulling up in a car, getting out and walking toward the victim’s truck. Authorities say the video showed a large puff of smoke and a red flare.

The injured man was treated for serious burns on his head and body. Police say the attack wasn’t random and the two men knew one another.

It’s not clear if Johnson has an attorney.