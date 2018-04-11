BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been charged in the death of his 5-year-old stepson.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Barney Savedra was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Malachi Perkins.

Prosecutors say deputies called to an apartment complex Sunday found the boy unresponsive, and an autopsy showed that he had a lacerated spleen, fractured ribs, lacerated lungs and a ruptured liver. Savedra had been caring for Malachi while the boy’s mother was working.

Booking documents do not indicate if Savedra has hired an attorney.