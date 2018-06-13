COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 67-year-old Colorado man attempting to shoot a raccoon on a utility pole shot himself in the lower leg instead.
The shooting was reported just after midnight Tuesday on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police say the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man told them he was using a handgun to shoot at the raccoon.
Besides the leg wound, police say the man likely faced a citation for prohibited use of a weapon.