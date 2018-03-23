DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver man has acknowledged his role in a tax fraud scheme in which he, his mother and his girlfriend filed false income tax returns while he was in prison.

The Denver Post reported Friday that 36-year-old Jaquon Mucsarney, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to felony fraud and identity theft charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Prosecutors say Mucsarney was the mastermind of a scheme in which he and the two women set up fictitious companies through the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and filed false corporate income tax returns between 2010 and 2015. They set up bank accounts for 50 shell companies, including daycare and fashion companies that existed only on paper.

The fake companies had no employees, no legitimate business activity, no location and no actual profits.

