DENVER (AP) — A man accused of stealing a semitrailer and then ramming it into several vehicles as police followed faces multiple attempted first-degree murder charges.

The Denver Post reports that 29-year-old Christopher Luedtke is accused of stealing the vehicle Saturday night. Deputies say he was chased by officers from three agencies, some of whom fired at the moving vehicle.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the semitrailer crashed into several vehicles, including an unoccupied patrol vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says four out of five people whose vehicles were struck were sent to hospitals. One stayed overnight.

Deputies say Luedtke eventually jumped out of the vehicle as it was moving, and then ran into a house where the homeowner subdued him.

Booking documents do not indicate if Luedtke has hired an attorney.

