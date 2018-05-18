DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are pushing the state Corrections Department to cut costs and imprison fewer people.

Corrections costs have risen 10 percent since 2009, while the state’s overall prison population has fallen. The population is projected to rise again, and corrections officials worry they’ll run out of beds without more funding.

But lawmakers in both parties want to spend less on prisons. They want the department to transition more inmates to community corrections programs, which cost significantly less than imprisonment.

Use of these programs has declined in the past decade, while taxpayer costs have risen.