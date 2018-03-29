DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-led House has passed a $28.9 billion budget bill and is sending it to the Republican-led Senate.
Debate will continue over how much fixing Colorado’s roads — long an underfunded priority — should receive in a year that’s seen bountiful state revenues.
Colorado’s strong economy is giving legislators a cushion to make catch-up investments in roads, schools and state pensions in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Republican lawmakers were able to add $35 million for public school security purposes.
The House passed the bill Thursday. The Senate takes it up next week.