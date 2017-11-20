DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he is not considering clemency for convicted killer and death row inmate Nathan Dunlap.

Hickenlooper said Monday that he has no plans to revisit Dunlap’s case. The term-limited governor is set to leave office in January 2019.

Hickenlooper addressed the case during a news conference in which he announced clemency for 22 offenders.

Dunlap was sentenced to die in 1996 for the ambush slayings of four people inside an Aurora restaurant.

In 2013, Hickenlooper indefinitely delayed Dunlap’s execution, saying he had doubts about the fairness of Colorado’s death penalty. He stopped short of converting Dunlap’s death sentence to life in prison.