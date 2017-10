DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is leading a trade mission to India this week.

Hickenlooper’s office says he’s in the country with a delegation of 12 Colorado business and academic leaders.

U.S. diplomat MaryKay Loss Carlson tweeted photos Monday showing Hickenlooper meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj (SUE’-sha-ma SWA’-raj).