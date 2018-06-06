GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police in northern Colorado say a 4-year-old girl died after a barbell weight fell on top of her.
The Greeley Tribune reports Aaliya Marie Montoya was playing with a sibling and a cousin of similar age in an attached garage at her home when the accident happened Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father was in a nearby room at the time and immediately took her to a hospital, where she died.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
No other information was released.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com