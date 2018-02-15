DENVER (AP) — The state epidemiologist says the influenza season in Colorado likely has peaked.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the record will likely fall before the end of February, but plenty of flu is still going around.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the state is on a record-setting pace. The state Department of Public Health and Environment said that through Sunday, 3,306 Colorado residents had been hospitalized with influenza this season.

The state record for influenza hospitalizations came in the 2014-15 season, with 3,397. Herlihy says the state will almost surely surpass that count.

The flu in Colorado, based on hospitalizations, peaked in the last week of December, with the majority of those cases being Influenza A.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com