COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes.
Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
The animals were then turned over to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where a vet determined they were not dogs but foxes.
State wildlife manager Travis Sauder told CBS4 it’s not uncommon for people to come across young wild animals at this time of year.
Sauder says the baby foxes would be returned to where they were found in hopes their mother was still around. If not, he says they’ll be taken to a rehabilitation facility.
___
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com