DENVER (AP) — Republican Pam Mazanec has announced she’s resigning her seat on the Colorado Board of Education.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that Mazanec is a staunch supporter of parental rights and school choice. She began serving on the board in January 2013. Her term would have ended in 2019.

Mazanec said she is resigning because she wants to focus on her family’s small business.

Mazanec represented the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, which includes much of the Eastern Plains. A Republican vacancy committee in the 4th District will select Mazanec’s replacement on the state board.

The seat will be up for election in November.

