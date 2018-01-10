FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say the state’s campaign to curb impaired driving turned out more than 10,000 arrests in 2017.
The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the arrests were made during 14 enforcement periods, which are increased patrols that coincide with holidays and public events.
The state Department of Transportation says that in total, 10,359 drivers were arrested during the enforcement periods. In 2016, 7,279 drivers were arrested during 12 enforcement periods.
The department estimates that 226 people died in alcohol-related crashes in Colorado during 2017.
Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said about one-third of Colorado’s traffic fatalities last year involved impaired drivers.
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com