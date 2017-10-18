BAYFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old sheriff’s deputy who was found unresponsive inside a burning home resigned three days before he died.

A statement released Tuesday by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Jeremiah Lee also was the subject of an administrative investigation after notifying the office “about a personal situation” during the first week of October.

The sheriff’s office also asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation.

The office didn’t provide more detail about what prompted the investigations.

The statement said Lee resigned on Oct. 10. It says a member of the office’s crisis intervention team spoke with Lee on Thursday night and the two planned to meet for lunch soon.

The fire at Lee’s home was reported shortly after midnight on Friday.