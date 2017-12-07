DENVER (AP) — A deputy’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old car-jacking suspect has been deemed justified.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was cleared of wrongdoing for shooting James Daniel Hill in the back May 31.

Court records say Hill is accused of stealing a car at gun point. The deputy was responding to the call when he spotted the car and rammed it. Police say five people then got out of the car and ran. The deputy chased the one carrying the gun, Hill.

Court records say the deputy feared for the safety of bystanders as he chased Hill, yelling to stop and get on the ground, so he shot Hill twice.

Karen Pearson, chief deputy district attorney, said she determined the deputy was acting in defense of himself and others.

