BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado deputy who was injured in a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a fellow deputy dead has been released from an intensive care unit.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Mike Wagner tells The Daily Camera that 32-year-old Jeff Pelle’s condition was upgraded Tuesday, but the Douglas County deputy is still fighting a fever and an infection.

Pelle, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle’s son, was one of four officers injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Highlands Ranch apartment. Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed.

Authorities later shot and killed the gunman, who used video surveillance equipment in and outside his apartment to monitor officers responding to a complaint before he opened fire.

