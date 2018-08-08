GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado university is offering to reprint up to 9,200 diplomas after the outgoing editor of the school newspaper found a big typo.
Alec Williams was checking to make sure his name was spelled correctly on his Colorado Mesa University diploma when he noticed it said “Coard of Trustees” instead of “Board of Trustees” in Old English font.
Williams told The Daily Sentinel he laughed, but then got frustrated because he had $30,000 in student loans and a diploma with a typo.
CMU President Tim Foster says the university is sending corrected diplomas to 2018 graduates and will offer them to graduates as far back as 2012.
They cost $5 each, so the university could spend nearly $46,000.
Foster says CMU designs its diplomas “so this mistake is all ours.”
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com