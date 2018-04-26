COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Classic race officials say this year’s women’s professional cycling event will include four days of racing by some of the top female riders in the world.

The Gazette reports that officials on Thursday announced the second edition of the race will run two days longer than the 2017 race.

The four days of racing will be the most in a women’s Colorado professional road event since the final year of the Coors Classic in 1988.

The stage race is scheduled for Aug. 16-19, with two days in Vail and two days in Denver.

Canadian Sara Poidevin won the inaugural race last year that consisted of a stage in Colorado Springs and a stage in Breckenridge, but the women did not compete the final two days in Denver.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com