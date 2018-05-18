GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl who was attacked by a bear outside her western Colorado home has been released from a hospital.

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction says Kimberly Cyr (SEER) was released Friday, five days after the attack.

The girl’s mother said Kimberly was attacked after she went outside to check on sounds she thought were coming from her dog outside at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The mother screamed at the bear, which dropped the girl and left.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers killed the bear a few hours later. The agency said DNA confirmed the bear was the one that attack the child.