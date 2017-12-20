DENVER (AP) — New U.S. Census figures show Colorado had the country’s eighth-fastest growing population this year.
The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Colorado added more than 77,000 residents this past year, bringing its total population to just over 5.6 million as of July 1.
The Census estimates that about 30,000 of those residents came from natural increases, or the difference between births and deaths. The remainder is estimated to have come from net migration, or the difference between people moving into the state and those leaving it.
The influx of residents was lower than last year, when the state’s population increased by 90,000.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
The Census found that the states with the top population growth between July 2016 and July 2017 were Idaho, Nevada and then Utah.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com