LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado company that conducted structural monitoring on the Florida pedestrian bridge that collapsed says it’s assisting with the investigation.

BDI of Louisville, Colorado says it worked as a subcontractor to Barnhart Crane and Rigging and was not involved in the bridge’s design or construction. In a statement Thursday, the company said that none of its personnel or equipment was onsite at the time of the collapse.

The company said it removed its social media posts shortly after the collapse out of respect for the victims.

A since deleted Twitter post attributed to BDI said that the company was thrilled to have performed structural monitoring during a “spectacular bridge move.”

According to its website, BDI also has operations in New York; Boise, Idaho; New Orleans; Manchester, England and London.