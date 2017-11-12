Canon City, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado were searching for a second day for a 64-year-old woman who family members said went out for a walk and did not return home.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the search for the unidentified woman began around noon Saturday and included dog teams, searchers on foot and a flight over the search area by an aircraft using infrared cameras.
The search resumed Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says it’s not releasing details on where the search is taking place because crews don’t want members of the public in the area.
