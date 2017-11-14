PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in Runyon Lake.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the Pueblo County coroner identified the man found Monday afternoon as 45-year-old Eddy Huerta.
Coroner Brian Cotter says he suspects that Huerta drowned. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to confirm that.
Pueblo police Capt. Kenny Rider says foul play is not suspected in Huerta’s death.
Rider said that it didn’t look like Huerta’s body had been in the water for too long. He estimated a couple of days.
A fisherman found his body in the east part of the lake.
Details about how Huerta’s body ended up in the lake are unclear at this time.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com