DENVER (AP) — Federal authorities say 16 people have been charged with stealing from gun stores around Colorado.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and ATF Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston say the issue is a top priority. They say federal agencies are partnering with local police to solve thefts from stores around the state.
Tuesday’s announcement included charges in six separate break-ins, dating back to November. In the most recent case, prosecutors say four people teamed up to steal handguns, shotguns and rifles from a gun store in El Paso County.
In other cases, officials say crews targeted a Cabela’s store in Lone Tree, a pawn store in Colorado Springs and a gun store in Denver.
Prosecutors say more than 400 firearms have been stolen from Colorado stores this year.