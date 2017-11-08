DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general, Cynthia Coffman, has entered the crowded Republican primary race for governor.

Coffman said in her Wednesday announcement that public education, health care and managing energy development and Colorado’s population growth are among her campaign priorities.

Coffman was elected attorney general in 2014. She previously served as chief deputy to Attorney General John Suthers, director of legal affairs at the state Department of Public Health and Environment and chief counsel to former Gov. Bill Owens.

She joins a busy GOP field that includes state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, Aurora theater shooting prosecutor George Brauchler and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell.