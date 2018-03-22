COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado says it has settled a federal lawsuit over a man who spent 52 days in jail without getting a bail hearing.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday that under the agreement, Pueblo and Teller counties agreed to bring new arrestees before a judge or magistrate for bail consideration within two court days.
They also agreed to make a “substantial monetary payment” to Michael Bailey, who lost a job and his home while incarcerated for nearly two months without a chance at being released. He was arrested on assault charges.
A judge in 2015 ordered Bailey’s release on bond. Prosecutors later dismissed all charges.
The ACLU praised the Pueblo and Teller county sheriffs for their commitment to ensuring that new arrestees are promptly brought before a judge.
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com