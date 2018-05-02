MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Supporters of a colonial-style farm in northern Virginia say it could close by the end of the year because of a disagreement with the National Park Service.
Claude Moore Colonial Farm is a living history museum that portrays life on a small farm before the Revolutionary War. The 77-acre site is located on National Park Service land.
A nonprofit group that manages the farm said it has sought a long-term operating agreement from the Park Service for six years.
The farm’s director told The Washington Post that the Park Service sought burdensome requirements, including approval of special events and items sold in the farm’s shop.
A Park Service spokeswoman said the farm will close in December because management would not sign a proposed agreement with the agency.