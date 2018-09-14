LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Columbian drug kingpin accused of participating in a violent ring that used planes, speedboats and submarines to smuggle hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine faces charges in California.

Prosecutors said Victor Hugo Cuellar-Silva was due Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom on charges of taking part in a vast cocaine and methamphetamine running conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Cuellar-Silva was a high-ranking member of a drug ring headed by Mexican fugitive Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum.

Prosecutors say the indictment charging the two men and dozens of others is unique in targeting the drug distribution chain from source to sellers.

Chavez-Gastelum and another defendant, Alonso Jaime Gastelum-Salazar, are also charged with two counts of murder.

Cuellar-Silva is in custody and it wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum and another man are charged with two counts of murder. Victor Hugo Cuellar-Silva is not charged with murder.