BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is suspending talks with the country’s last remaining rebel group after a series of bombings over the weekend killed seven police officers

The next round of the year-old talks between the government and National Liberation Army had been expected to begin in the coming days in Ecuador.

Five officers were killed and dozens more were injured Saturday when a homemade bomb exploded outside a police station in Barranquilla during a shift change. Two more died hours later from two separate bomb attacks on police targets near the coastal city.

The ELN issued a statement Monday expressing support for the peace talks and the re-establishment of a cease-fire that expired this month. But it says its military actions will continue in the absence of any agreement.