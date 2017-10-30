OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Colombia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning president has thanked Canadians for their support of his country’s peace process.

Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the peace prize last year for his efforts to end Colombia’s half century of civil conflict. He says Canada along with other nations were instrumental in maintaining the momentum behind peace talks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after meeting with Santos in his Parliament Hill office on Monday that Canada will provide police training and advice to support post-conflict policing efforts in Colombia

Trudeau also left the door open to a possible deployment of peacekeepers to Columbia, characterizing the policing effort as a separate initiative.

The president added that he wanted to strengthen economic ties. The two nations signed a free trade agreement in 2008.